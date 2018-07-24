Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Share Price

News stories about TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TRI Pointe Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.7217531458855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Gabelli cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group traded down $0.25, hitting $16.37, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,180,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $1,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $513,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,868 shares of company stock worth $4,410,665 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

