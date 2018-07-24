Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atkore International Group (ATKR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atkore International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7066625555699 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of Atkore International Group traded up $0.31, hitting $23.31, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,376. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO John Patrick Williamson sold 35,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $741,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Schulte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,366,405 shares of company stock valued at $147,453,571 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.