Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Headlines about Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fauquier Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2508487461881 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Fauquier Bankshares traded up $0.14, reaching $22.25, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 8,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $22.75.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.