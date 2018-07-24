Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

FMNB stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $148,000. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

