Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 60,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ONEOK by 203.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 300,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

ONEOK opened at $70.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

