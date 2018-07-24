Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,088 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 43,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of Eaton Vance opened at $53.30 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.71 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.