Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) & Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ: FMAO) and Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock alerts:

14.9% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Hometrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 26.50% 10.85% 1.31% Hometrust Bancshares 4.40% 5.97% 0.74%

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hometrust Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Hometrust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hometrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hometrust Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock and Hometrust Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock $51.98 million 8.49 $12.72 million $1.38 34.50 Hometrust Bancshares $114.88 million 4.76 $11.72 million $0.94 30.59

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hometrust Bancshares. Hometrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock beats Hometrust Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated through 25 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.