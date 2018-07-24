FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $4,362.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003635 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00410105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00146827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023452 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 6,780,734 coins and its circulating supply is 6,453,992 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is FantasyGold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.