Fantasy Cash Price Tops $0.0990 on Exchanges (FANS)

Fantasy Cash (CURRENCY:FANS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Fantasy Cash has a market capitalization of $455,829.00 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of Fantasy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fantasy Cash has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003684 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00417868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00147426 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00023172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Fantasy Cash Coin Profile

Fantasy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantasy Cash’s official Twitter account is @fantasy_cashmn . Fantasy Cash’s official website is www.fantasycash.io

Fantasy Cash Coin Trading

Fantasy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

