FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.06 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003577 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00408559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00144838 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022976 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000850 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

