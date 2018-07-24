Fang (SFUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,091,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,508,981 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.
The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Fang
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.
