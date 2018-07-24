Fang (SFUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,091,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 2,508,981 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Fang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fang in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Fang during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Fang by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 635,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,075 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fang during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fang by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.