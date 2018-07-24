Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,826.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $4,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,942.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,621 shares of company stock worth $7,879,029. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Fair Isaac opened at $206.63 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.57. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

