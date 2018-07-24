Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $94,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 17,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 28,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $211.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 389,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $67,970,894.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $822,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,278,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,291,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.