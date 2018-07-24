Extreme Networks (EXTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Extreme Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7755836188584 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.