Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $161.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.02.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

