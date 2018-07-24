ExlService (EXLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY18 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $444,033.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,877 shares in the company, valued at $22,483,720.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $118,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,757. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

