EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.96 on Monday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 14.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 0.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,034,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,709,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 519,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,243,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,121,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,212 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

