EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of EVO Payments opened at $22.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.