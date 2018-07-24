Ethorse Hits One Day Trading Volume of $110.00 (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Ethorse has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethorse has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $110.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethorse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00414072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00150216 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse’s genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,706,676 tokens. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethorse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

