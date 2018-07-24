Ethereum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $96,293.00 (ETHD)

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum Dark has a total market capitalization of $96,293.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Dark alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000670 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,672.80 or 2.87635000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002266 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00106004 BTC.

About Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net . Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.