EthBet (EBET) Price Down 63.3% Over Last 7 Days

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One EthBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. EthBet has a market capitalization of $121,620.00 and approximately $862.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EthBet has traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00417878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00148172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023314 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,600 tokens. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io . EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject . The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

