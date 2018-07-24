Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its FY18 guidance at $12.28-12.64 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $229.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.