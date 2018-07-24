Escalade (ESCA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Escalade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Escalade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZPR Investment Management bought a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Escalade by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Escalade by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

