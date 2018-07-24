Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 24th (ACGBY, AUDC, BBD, BIIB, CREE, CSGP, CTIC, CTT, CVBF, DCPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 24th:

AGRICULTURAL Bk/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $495.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib which are in clinical stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

ERSTE Grp Bk A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

