Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Portland General Electric’s FY2018 Earnings (POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

POR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “$45.10” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

