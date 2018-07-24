Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NanoXplore Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (GRA)

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 624.62% and a negative return on equity of 206.19%. The business had revenue of C$2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.74 million.

Shares of NanoXplore opened at C$1.75 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-based solutions under the heXo-G brand, including graphene powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene enhanced polymers. It also offers standard and custom thermoplastic products to customers in food and health supplement packaging, recreational products, marine and aquaculture products, and other industrial sectors.

