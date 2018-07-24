EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQT opened at $54.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. EQT has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.18 per share, with a total value of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

