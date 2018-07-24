EOG Resources (EOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EOG Resources to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of EOG Resources opened at $122.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

