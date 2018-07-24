Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,317.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,241,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 9,817,521 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after buying an additional 8,432,139 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,162.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,846,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after buying an additional 2,720,729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,331,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 500.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,412,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after buying an additional 1,177,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

