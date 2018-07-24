Entergy (ETR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Howard Weil

Stock analysts at Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Howard Weil’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Entergy opened at $79.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $631,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $39,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

