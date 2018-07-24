Entercom Communications (ETM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.70 million. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entercom Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of ETM opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.94. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Eugene D. Levin sold 85,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $659,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,506 shares in the company, valued at $831,021.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 370,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,882,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,568,319.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,971,913 shares of company stock worth $15,288,668. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Noble Financial downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.