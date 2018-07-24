EnerSys (ENS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News coverage about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EnerSys earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7036980720026 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Sidoti raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of EnerSys opened at $76.93 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.13. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $82.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

