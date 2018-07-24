Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) to announce sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.21 billion and the highest is $9.04 billion. Energy Transfer Partners reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will report full-year sales of $35.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.16 billion to $38.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $33.41 billion to $42.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Energy Transfer Partners.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,540,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,660 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 137.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 405,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the first quarter worth $258,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Energy Transfer Partners has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.68.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

