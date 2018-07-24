Encana Corp (ECA) Receives $16.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 477,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Encana has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Encana had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. analysts expect that Encana will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

