Elysian Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Day (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Qryptos. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded flat against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012083 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00430512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00147335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023324 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,687,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.