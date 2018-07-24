Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Holdings Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 4.26% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESBK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764. Elmira Savings Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

