Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.30 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 347708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock worth $95,254,883. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,762,000 after buying an additional 4,022,251 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,806,000 after buying an additional 2,388,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,436,000 after buying an additional 1,926,334 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,658,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,293,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.