Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,354,732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $406,728,000 after acquiring an additional 471,449 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $373,023,000 after acquiring an additional 979,229 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438,007 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $295,584,000 after acquiring an additional 675,942 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,674,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

In related news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $8,688,651.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $1,241,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,114 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,388.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,942 shares of company stock worth $25,559,775. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

