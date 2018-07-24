Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 272.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares in the company, valued at $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.17. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

