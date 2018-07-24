Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 61,000 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Hostess Brands traded down $0.08, hitting $14.21, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 51,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.20. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $208.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

