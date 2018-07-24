Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,278 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.62% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVLY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp traded up $0.79, reaching $31.90, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

In related news, SVP Lynn D. Crenshaw sold 1,071 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $31,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

