Egdon Resources (EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Egdon Resources stock opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Egdon Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14).

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Anthony William Abbott acquired 125,000 shares of Egdon Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,581.73).

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.