Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Bought by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 1,924,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 707.98% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 473.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $386,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $249,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,108 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. BidaskClub cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

