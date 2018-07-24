Edgewater Technology Inc. (EDGW) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGW) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Edgewater Technology worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewater Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Edgewater Technology opened at $5.23 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Edgewater Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ:EDGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Edgewater Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 28.46%.

Edgewater Technology Company Profile

Edgewater Technology, Inc provides business and technology services, and channel-based solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers digital transformation; CFO/CIO advisory; business improvement roadmaps; organizational change management; program/project management; business process rejuvenation and integrated social media practices; specialized operational, due diligence, and technology management services to mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and venture capital; and strategic advice, costing, estimates to complete, and failing or failed programs or project initiatives.

