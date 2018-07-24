Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,900 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $361,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,092,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics opened at $31.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $577.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

