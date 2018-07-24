eBay (EBAY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 650405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $3,308,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock worth $5,479,825. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

