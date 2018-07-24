Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,852,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 674,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,870,000 after purchasing an additional 603,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at $879,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton opened at $76.87 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

