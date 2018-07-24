Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.96

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 28291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The stock has a market cap of $909.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $3,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

