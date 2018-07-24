East West Bancorp (EWBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “East West Bancorp's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2018 results were driven by rise in revenues and loan and deposit growth. The bank has been witnessing consistent improvement in loans and deposits, which along with higher interest rates is expected to further aid top-line growth. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, elevated expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs and worsening credit quality remain near-term concerns as they might hurt the company’s financials to some extent.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,440. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480,374.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,710 shares of company stock worth $10,151,228 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,719,000 after purchasing an additional 683,047 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 935,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,537,000 after purchasing an additional 527,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 277,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 264,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

