Dunkin Brands Group Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 75.12% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Nigel Travis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $3,729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,161,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $99,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

